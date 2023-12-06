GNBS grants three new certifications

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has granted certifications to three new clients under the Permit to use the Made in Guyana Certification Mark programme and the Laboratory Certification programme. These programmes promote quality in the local manufacturing and services sectors.

C&M Enterprise and Chanzars Enterprise were on Tuesday, December 05, 2023, certified to use the Made in Guyana Standards Mark on their locally manufactured products. The certificates were handed over in the boardroom of the GNBS Head Office, National Exhibition Complex, Sophia, Georgetown by GNBS Technical Officer, Orlando Sturge. He extended congratulations to the recipients and urged them to work towards maintaining the requirements of the certification programme and pursuing continuous improvement.

Products certified for Chanzars Enterprise

C&M Enterprise is located at Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice. The company is granted permission to use the ‘Made in Guyana Standards Mark’ on its Cassava Cassareep and different scents of coconut oil. Owner of the company, Moira Thomas said: “being a recipient of the Certificate is evidence of her commitment to standards and quality…I am honoured and overwhelmed by this presentation.”

The second company, Chanzars Enterprise of Pine Street & Potaro Road, Mackenzie, Linden, was granted permission to use the prestigious Mark on its Barley Flour, Oatmeal Flour, Plantain Flour and Eddoe Flour. The company’s Manager, Caroline David-Webster expressed gratitude to the GNBS for working with her to achieve this milestone. She said: “We’ve come a long way and we’re grateful for this opportunity to have this certification. It would be of benefit to us as a business and the community in which we operate.”

Owner of C&M Enterprise, Moira Thomas receives her certificate from GNBS Technical Officer Orlando Sturge

C&M Enterprise and Chanzars Enterprise are among a total of thirty businesses under an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) funded project to promote Standardization in women-led enterprises.

The Made in Guyana Certification is valid for one year after which an opportunity for recertification is granted. Businesses considering applying for the Made in Guyana Standards Mark can contact the Certification Services Department of the GNBS, which stands ready to offer the requisite guidance.

Medical Dir. at VICCORP, Dr. Gilisa D’Aguiar receiving a plaque from GNBS Technical Officer Peter Ho-A-Lim

Meanwhile, on Friday, December 01, 2023, Viccorp Laboratory Inc. was certified to the National Standard GYS 170:2021 – “General Requirements for the Operation of a Laboratory”. The clinical laboratory is located at Lot 2 Ruimveldt, East Bank Demerara and is certified to offer testing in Biochemistry, Hematology, Tumor Markers, Endocrinology, Microbiology, Immunology/ Serology and Covid Testing.

Director/ HSE Manager, Trevor Gobin in his brief remarks said: “we are happy for this achievement and our commitment is that we will continue to look at our processes and look at continuous improvement so that we will deliver the best services to the people of Guyana.”

Gobin received the certificate and a plaque from GNBS Technical Officer Latchman Mootoosammi while Medical Director, Dr. Gilisa D’Aguiar received a plaque from GNBS Technical Officer Peter Ho-A-Lim to be conspicuously displayed in the facility for customers.

Through its Laboratory Certification Programme, the GNBS ensures the operations of certified Medical and Testing Laboratories conform to the requirements of the National Standard. Surveillance audits are conducted during the certification period to ensure continued conformance.

To learn more, please visit the gnbsgy.org website or contact GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064-66, the GNBS hotline number 219-0069 or WhatsApp us on 692-4627.

Owner of Chanzars Enterprise, Caroline David Webster receives her certificate from GNBS Technical Officer Orlando Sturge The Certification sticker was affixed in the waiting area of the laboratory Director- VICCORP, Trevor Gobin receiving the certificate from GNBS Technical Officer Latchman Mootoosammi Employees of VICCORP pose with the Certificate, Plaque and Certification stickers

