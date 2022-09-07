GNBS opens sub-office in Region Five in bid to decentralise services

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) on Wednesday, September 07, 2022 opened its sub-office in Region Five (Mahaica- Berbice) to expand its core services to the residents and businesses of the region. The new office is located in the compound of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) at Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

During the opening ceremony at the office on Wednesday, Executive Director (Ag) of the GNBS, Ms. Ramrattie Karan pointed out that the Bureau’s service in the region is important to not only promote standards but ensure consumer protection.

“In keeping with our strategic plan and vision, the GNBS with support from the Government of Guyana plans to expanding to all regions of Guyana. Before the end of the year, we will be moving into two new regions as the Bureau seeks to continuously develop the National Quality Infrastructure to foster sustainable socio-economic development. In the coming months, the Bureau will be opening its office in Regions One and Ten,” Ms. Karan disclosed.

Approximately $9M was spent on the renovation and furnishing of the Region Five sub-office inclusive of branding, furnishing and the acquisition of the necessary equipment.

The Bureau previously relied on a Weights and Measures Officer employed by the Regional Administration to conduct the verification of scales, masses and measures in the region. However, with the establishment of the sub-office and an Inspector in the region, other verification services along with the GNBS’ product monitoring service will be provided in the region.

Regional Chairman, Mr. Vickchand Ramphal welcomed the establishment of the new office and the expansion of the Bureau’s services to the Mahaica- Berbice Region. He noted that this is occurring at an opportune time as the Region seeks to expand its economic activities. “Having this office here now, there is no excuse for businesses not to comply with standards. [Additionally] We can have more businesses emerging within region 5 with GNBS here to provide guidance,” he said.

Mr. Ramphal encouraged businesspersons to cooperate with the GNBS to provide better services to the residents. He further volunteered four part-time employees hired by the Government in its employment drive, to assist the Bureau with its work in Region Five.

The event was also addressed by the Deputy Regional Executive Officer Mr. Sherwyn Wellington who emphasized that “the establishment of this sub-office in Region Five was necessary to facilitate the decentralization of requisite Metrology and Product Compliance services offered by the GNBS to ensure consumer protection and equitable trade.”

Region Five is a large rice growing region and the GNBS as the National Measurement Institute, conducts verification of all weighbridge scales and moisture meters used at the rice mills to ensure fair trade.

President- Region 5 Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Mr. Niron Singh in his remarks emphasised that not only will businesses be utilising the measurement services but also the training courses and certification programmes offered by the Bureau. “The business community welcomes the GNBS to the Region and also looks forward to working with the organisation to achieve its goals,” Mr. Singh said.

The GNBS also collaborates with the Guyana Police Force to verify speedguns and breathalysers. As such, Deputy Commander of Region Five, Superintendent Lonsdale Withrite in his remarks, pledged to continue working with the Bureau to ensure safety on the roadways since the region links two large regions –Regions Six and Four –making it a high traffic zone on a daily basis.

The ribbon was cut by a pupil from the Bath Settlement Primary School which recently won the GNBS Standards in Academia 2022 Quiz Competition.

The GNBS Inspector Mr. Hemant Deonarine, will also be monitoring the quality of 17 products which falls under the purview of the GNBS, to safeguard consumers.

With support from the Government, the GNBS has now successfully established eight offices with the others being in Anna- Regina (Region Two), Vreed-En-Hoop (Region Three), New Amsterdam and Corriverton (Region Six), Bartica (Region Seven), Mahdia (Region Eight) and Lethem (Region Nine). In the coming months, the Bureau will be opening its offices in Regions One and Ten.

