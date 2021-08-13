GNBS signs MoU with American Petroleum Institute for adoption of int’l standards

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the American Petroleum Institute. The two institutions intend to work together to help Guyana establish good petroleum management standards as the sector develops.

The instrument was signed during a simple ceremony at the GNBS office at Sophia Friday.

GNBS Executive Director, Ms. Ramrattie Khan said, “Through the signing of the memorandum of understanding today, the GNBS will be adopting a list of API standards.

“We’ll be accessing training and capacity building from API as well as other opportunities based on the needs of the Bureau and the local industry.”

Executive Director at Guyana National Bureau of Standards, Ms. Ramrattie Khan

Senior Petroleum Coordinator at the Ministry of Natural Resources, Mr. Bobby Gossai Jr., said this partnership has been in the making for two years, and that is crucial for the development of the oil and gas industry in Guyana.

He noted that Guyana has a steep learning curve ahead as it has made several hydrocarbon discoveries in commercial quantities over a short period of time.

“We have realised that it’s very critical and very important that we put in place the right standards.

“We have seen from 2015 to today, there have been 22 commercial discoveries offshore Guyana and all of that is taking place in one block. But at the same time, we also understand that we have a steep learning curve in Guyana.”

The Ministry of Natural Resources had set up a working group with the GNBS to develop petroleum standards, which would develop the industry in a manner that would encourage investment.

The MoU, Mr. Gossai explained, is not just about paperwork but about putting techniques in place to govern upstream and midstream activity.

Vice President of Standards and Services at API, Ms. Alexa Burr, joined virtually for the signing. She said API and GNBS have a significant opportunity to share knowledge.

“As the global economy starts to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, the global energy demand returns to pre-pandemic levels, it’s increasingly important that Guyana meets global energy needs through the use of best-in-class industry standards.” She said API is excited that the two organisations are aligning to advance safety, sustainability and environmental protection in Guyana’s oil and gas industry.