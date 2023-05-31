GOAL regrets GED student’s experience

On May 28, 2023, a “frustrated” General Educational Development (GED) student vented his/her frustration about the process of writing the GED examinations through one of GOAL’s partners in Stabroek News.

Negative experiences can overwhelm students, and we want to assure all our awardees that we take such matters seriously. We regret that our GOAL awardee was not provided the necessary assistance. We apologise for this lapse.

We have initiated an investigation into the matter and will take appropriate action, including the facilitation of students who are qualified to write the GED examinations in the shortest possible time.

At GOAL, we emphasise to our local and international partners the importance of keeping awardees informed of any new changes in an institution’s procedures and policies in a respectful and timely manner.

In addition, we want to remind all awardees that our Programme Managers are always willing to assist those experiencing difficulties with their respective institutions. They serve as a vital link between our partners and awardees and play a crucial role in resolving issues efficiently and effectively.

Our Programme Managers can be contacted at the following numbers: +592-506-5552, 222-5391, 222-5395, or 643-7783.

GOAL wishes to reassure awardees of our commitment to advancing their academic goals successfully.

