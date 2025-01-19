GOAL to provide 9,000 more scholarships for Guyanese

─ $4.4B budgeted this year

The government will offer 9,000 more scholarships through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) programme for Guyanese to attend various universities.

A total of $4.4 billion will be set aside this year to offset the initiative.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, made the announcement during the 2025 budget presentation in the National Assembly Friday last.

Since its inception, some 29,758 scholarships were granted to Guyanese applicants, allowing them to pursue academic studies in various disciplines with GOAL’s international and local institutions.

Over 21,000 women have benefitted from this innovative programme, representing 72 per cent of total awardees since its commencement.

Of this amount, over 6,000 women were granted a scholarship in 2024, with another 6,750 expected to be awarded this year.

Dr Singh further revealed that over 8,000 persons have graduated from the GOAL programme, following the successful completion of their academic studies.

Interested individuals can access a wide range of programmes at various levels, including vocational certificates, undergraduate diplomas and degrees, postgraduate diplomas, master’s degrees, and doctoral degrees.

Scholars who completed their tertiary education and graduated

The government has partnered with accredited local and international academic institutions to administer these programmes, including the University of West Indies (UWI) and the University of South California, among others.

For additional information on how to apply, persons can visit https://goal.edu.gy/.

GOAL is a part of the government’s transformative agenda to have an educated workforce.

Even persons living in remote areas are able to participate, study and contribute to the nation’s transformation through GOAL.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

