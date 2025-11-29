Government accelerates digital inclusion with hinterland connectivity, public services

Guyana’s push for digital inclusion is advancing, as government-led initiatives expand access to technology, modernise public services and connect remote communities at an unprecedented scale.

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s National Digitalisation programme is designed to remove existing barriers of distance and limited resources while opening new pathways for education, economic activity and access to healthcare and government services.

Connectivity for Indigenous and remote communities

The Office of the Prime Minister, through the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), has completed the roll-out of the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) WiFiGY service to all 253 Indigenous villages across Guyana.

WiFiGY, a government initiative providing free internet connectivity across the country

It marks the first time in the nation’s history that every hinterland, remote and riverain community has access to public high-speed internet.

The new service links schools, ICT hubs, health centres, learning facilities, community grounds and administrative buildings, transforming access to essential services for more than 135,000 residents.

Students of Aurora Primary School, on the Essequibo Coast, are being guided by a teacher on a computer after it was connected with free WiFi (Photo courtesy NDMA)

Residents now also have access to learning opportunities such as the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), telemedicine consultations, digital skills training and micro-entrepreneurship initiatives.

Digitalise public services

Having connected the remote and hinterland communities, the government is now shifting its focus to the digitalisation of public records and government services.

Recently, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced an aggressive plan to modernise the public sector by digitising identification cards, enabling online access to government services and redesigning key urban spaces.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the Guyana Digital School booth at the Building Expo

The initiative, widely welcomed by citizens and local stakeholders, promises to remove inefficiencies that cause delays and frustration.

A major milestone in this transformation has been the Ministry of Home Affairs’ E-Service Platform for immigration support.

The platform allows local and foreign users to apply for visas, request extensions, amendments, cancellations or transfers online.

It is also expected to reduce bottlenecks and streamline immigration transactions nationwide.

Similarly, the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce launched its Single Window for Trade, a system expected to provide investors with greater certainty, faster processing and improved regulatory transparency.

By submitting standardised documents through a single digital entry point, businesses will be able to complete import, export and transit requirements more efficiently.

The advancement of these programmes represents a strategic shift designed to strengthen national competitiveness and ensure Guyanese have equitable access to services and opportunities, regardless of location.