Government achieves 100% recovery of overpayments for three consecutive years – President Ali

Guyana has recorded an unprecedented 100% recovery of all overpayments detected in government contracts for the third consecutive year, a major achievement highlighted in the 2024 Auditor General’s Report and celebrated by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in a social media address on Saturday.

The president said this milestone reflects the administration’s aggressive efforts to strengthen financial discipline, improve oversight, and ensure taxpayers get full value for public spending.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a live address on social media

“In 2022, 2023, and now 2024, every cent of overpayment was recovered before the Auditor General’s Report was finalised. This has never happened before in our country’s history,” President Ali noted.

He contrasted this with the APNU+AFC’s tenure, when overpayment recovery rates were extremely low: only 7.49% in 2015, 29.7% in 2017, and 12.1% in 2018.

“These are not opinions. These are facts from the Auditor General,” he emphasised.

Despite the Audit Office reviewing 829 contracts worth almost $50 billion in 2024, less than 3% were cited for overpayments.

President Ali credited this improvement to:

Extensive training in procurement and contract administration

Strengthened oversight systems

The introduction of new technology to monitor in real time

“We are moving toward full-scale project accounting using technology, AI and predictive indicators,” he said, before stating, “That will allow us to detect issues even during the project cycle.”

The president stated the broader findings of the 2024 Auditor General’s Report show that accountability and transparency have improved significantly between 2020 and 2024.

This includes:

81% of 2023 recommendations were fully or partially implemented

Major reduction in procurement breaches

Stronger internal controls

Faster resolution of audit queries

Record expansion of audit coverage across public agencies

He noted that, unlike the period 2015–2019, when the Auditor General repeatedly warned the APNU+AFC administration for failing to act, the PPP/C government has consistently addressed issues as they arise.

Audit recommendations: a sharp contrast between administrations

Between 2015 and 2019, according to the Auditor General:

Only 27% of recommendations were implemented

of recommendations were implemented 41% were not implemented at all

were not implemented at all Recommendations were repeated year after year without action

In comparison, under the PPP/C between 2020 and 2024:

42.4% of recommendations were fully implemented

of recommendations were fully implemented 37.4% partially implemented

partially implemented Only 20% unimplemented

“As a responsible government, we do not wait for the Auditor General to repeat the same recommendation year after year,” President Ali said. “We act.”

The report also shows progress in audit coverage:

254 audit opinions issued in 2024, the third-highest since 2015

34 audits of foreign-funded projects, all receiving unqualified opinions

Expanded coverage of public enterprises, statutory bodies, NDCs, and constitutional agencies

“This reflects a stronger culture of accountability across the public sector,” the president stated.

While acknowledging progress, President Ali said the government will continue to push for higher standards. Accounting officers have already begun implementing the 2024 recommendations, and those who fail to comply will face consequences.

New performance indicators will soon be introduced for permanent secretaries and agency heads to ensure continuous compliance with financial rules and stronger internal management systems.

“We are not satisfied,” the President said. “We will continue to enhance transparency, accountability, and good governance in every agency.”