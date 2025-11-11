Government highlights digitalisation, institutional strengthening as pillars in anti-corruption fight

The government on Tuesday highlighted its commitment to making operations clearer and more accountable while promoting teamwork between public and private sectors in Guyana’s fight against corruption, focusing on digitalisation and strengthening institutions.

Speaking at Tuesday’s launch of the Government’s Anti-Corruption Roundtable Ceremony, held at the Pegasus Suites, under the theme “Partnering to Build Resilient Public and Private Institutions in Guyana’s Fight Against Corruption”, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, outlined Guyana’s progress in governance and institutional development since 1992.

She highlighted the importance of strengthening oversight systems and creating legal frameworks that underpin accountability.

The minister mentioned key legislative reforms, including the Procurement Act (2003) and the Audit Act (2004), as elements of Guyana’s broader governance structure.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, addressing the conference

Highlighting the importance of digitisation as an anti-corruption tool, Minister Teixeira stated that the government is modernising systems to improve efficiency and transparency.

She mentioned examples such as digitising applications for the Public Service Commission and the Single Window Platform for housing and land applications.

“The access to services for the public, equitable access, easy access, and the reduction of long delays, is a critical part of reducing and preventing corruption in government circles,” she said.

Minister Teixeira acknowledged that while digitisation has already begun across ministries, some challenges remain at the local government level. However, she noted that training continues to assist public officers with transitioning from paper-based to digital systems.

Stakeholders present at the launch of the Anti-Corruption Roundtable Ceremony

The minister also commended the Private Sector Commission and other business organisations for their active involvement in governance reform, emphasising that integrity and ethical practices within private enterprises are equally crucial to national progress.

She highlighted improvements in accountability, citing the latest report from the Auditor General’s Office, which recorded a higher compliance rate and the recovery of overpayments.

“We’re very happy that full recovery of overpayments for three consecutive years, 2022, 2023, and 2024, was achieved, and that is setting a new benchmark for accountability. So, the Auditor General’s report this year, you can now, by data, measure the progress Guyana has made,” Teixeira said.

She further disclosed that the Ministry of Public Service will soon incorporate anti-corruption and governance education into training for all new public servants, an initiative aimed at fostering a culture of integrity throughout the public service.

Minister Teixeira ended her speech by reaffirming that Guyana’s battle against corruption must persist through robust institutions, modern systems, and united action across all sectors of society.