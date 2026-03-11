Government pledges continued support for athletes’ development

— as the National Secondary Athletics Championship opens

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to athletes and sports development countrywide, as the annual National Secondary School Athletics Championship got underway on Wednesday morning at the National Track and Field Centre in Leonora, Region Three.

Athletes during the opening of the National Secondary School Athletics Championship

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips opened the highly anticipated event, which will see 1,250 students from all 10 administrative regions participating in various sports disciplines.

He noted that sports play an essential role in shaping well-rounded and healthy individuals.

“Events such as this celebrate talent and discipline and provide a platform for our young people to test and push their limits in pursuit of their athletic dreams,” PM Phillips stated.

“We will ensure that our athletes have the facilities and opportunities needed to succeed,” he added.

The government has made significant investments in the sports sector since resuming office in 2020.

Just this year, the government allocated $6 billion in the national budget for sports development, encompassing the maintenance and operations of grounds nationwide.

Moreover, some $8 billion was allocated for sports in 2025 alone, nearly doubling the allocations from prior years, fuelling infrastructure and talent growth.

(Left to right) Region Three Vice-Chair, Anjanie Narine; Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr; Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister of Education, Sonia Parag at the opening of the annual National Secondary School Athletics Championship

Minister of Education Sonia Parag highlighted the significance of the annual event, noting that it allows students to represent their regions as well as build character.

“Our children are getting the opportunity, as they usually do every year, to participate in something other than academics,” she emphasised, before stating that, “This here builds grit, builds character, and it definitely gives you an identity outside of academics. You become an all-round person, and that is exactly what the government wants.”

Athletes during the opening of the National Secondary School Athletics Championship

Meanwhile, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr shared that, “This is one of the most significant sports events in our country because what it does is identify our future Olympians and world champions and amongst all of you here…Just know that we are behind you 100 per cent.”

He spoke of an elite training programme under his ministry.

He noted that “you will now have exposure to the training programmes that are comparable to the best in the world.”

The three-day event will conclude on Friday. Next year’s annual championship will be held at the recently commissioned Bayroc Stadium in Region Ten.