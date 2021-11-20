Government responding to Venezuelan migrants entering Port Kaituma

The Government of Guyana is aware of the Amerindian migrants at Anabisi, Port Kaituma, North West District, and has been attending to the situation. It is suspected that dozens of Amerindians including children may have entered Guyanese territory from a neighboring village in Venezuela in poor health and without food.

Several Government agencies with a presence in the region have already responded with emergency interventions, providing immediate medical and food relief.

As an additional measure, a ministerial team of central responders departed the city today for Port Kaituma with additional supplies. The team will coordinate with other stakeholders that have been involved in collaborative work to ensure a holistic intervention.

The aircraft will remain on the ground to assist with medical evacuations which may become necessary.

The Government of Guyana remains mindful of its humanitarian obligations to migrants and has been actively engaged in sustained efforts to deliver food and medical relief across the regions where migration into Guyana is taking place.

Further, the Government remains committed to the humane management of the migrant situation stemming from the economic and social instability in neighboring Venezuela, with the active support of local stakeholders and our international partners.