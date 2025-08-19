Government sets sights on next wave of transformative infrastructure development

The PPP/C Government is promising five more years of massive infrastructure development, continuing its successful track record.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali shared his infrastructure vision during the launch of the People’s Progressive Party 2025 – 2030 manifesto on Monday at the Pegasus Hotel in Georgetown.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali unveiling the 2025-2030 Manifesto

“The plan speaks to the country’s industrial transformation, which is critically linked to the infrastructure transformation, which is linked to the development of our human capital…and it is linked to the infrastructure that integrates our regions and opportunities”.

The new strategic goal focuses on two main objectives: unlocking economic potential and enhancing citizens’ quality of life.

A section of the more than $13 billion Heroes’ Highway that creates an alternative road link from Diamond to Georgetown

Among the headline projects are:

Continuing the upgrade of the Linden to Lethem highway, and constructing bridges at Kurupukari and Puruni

Completing the upgrade of the Linden to Soesdyke highway, and the four-lane highway along EBD to CJIA

Completing the highway from Land of Canaan to the Linden to Soesdyke highway, Silica City, and the CJIA

Constructing a four-lane road from Schoonord to Goshen

Expanding the main road in Essequibo to a four-lane highway

Completing the four-lane ECD highway from Mahaica to D’Edward

Constructing the new four-lane bridge across the Berbice River

Completing the road along the East Bank Berbice (EBB) to Mara and

Upgrading connectivity to De Velde

Completing the four-lane highway from Palmyra to Moleson Creek

Constructing the road from Moleson Creek to Orealla and Siparuta, and

upgrading connectivity to Kwakwani

Constructing the new Corentyne River Bridge, to be built in collaboration

with our Surinamese counterparts.

An Airplane at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA)

The development of these major roads and bridges will connect Guyana with its neighbours, opening new markets and unlocking trade and economic opportunities, improving connectivity between communities and opening more productive land.

Guyanese can look forward to the fulfilment of these commitments since the government’s track record over the past five years has been delivered countrywide.

Resulting in the opening up of once-isolated areas and the upgrading of existing roads and bridges from central Georgetown to far-flung communities in every Region, especially the hinterland.