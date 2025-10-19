Government to engage churches, mosques and temples on building better citizens – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is calling on the nation’s religious and social institutions to partner with the government in building a stronger moral and civic foundation for Guyana’s citizens.

In his speech at the opening of the Cummings Lodge Water Treatment Plant on Saturday, the head of state announced that his administration will soon be working with churches, mosques, temples, and other faith groups to create plans aimed at tackling social challenges and encouraging responsible citizenship.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering the feature address at the commissioning of the Cummings Lodge water treatment plant

“I have asked Cabinet to work on a programme to engage our churches, mosques, and temples on a plan to deal with social challenges in our society, a plan for civic and moral education, a plan to build quality citizens in Guyana,” President Ali announced.

He explained that the government will support the implementation of these plans, particularly those aimed at discouraging negative habits such as gambling and promoting values of responsibility, respect, and community spirit.

“These entities have a responsibility to start now,” he emphasised. “If you don’t help to fix it, we will have to fix you.”

Dr Ali said that religious leaders have long been pillars of guidance and unity in the nation and must continue to play a critical role in shaping character and fostering discipline, especially among young people.

The President underscored that Guyana’s transformation is not just about physical infrastructure but also about nurturing citizens with strong values and moral grounding.

