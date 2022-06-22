Government will support flood-affected communities – PM Phillips

– Ministers to visit affected areas, food and sanitation hampers for residents

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips disclosed today that the Government will make needed interventions to support communities affected by flooding.

During a virtual meeting with members of the National Taskforce on Flood Monitoring, the Prime Minister announced that the Government will provide relief to all affected residents.

Recent rainfall, particularly over the last 96 hours, has affected many regions throughout Guyana.

AFFECTED AREAS

A comprehensive update provided by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) indicated that water is decreasing in certain areas, but is rising in others.

To this end, special attention will be paid to Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), where many communities are flooded.

Region Seven has a high water level as a result of the overtopping of the Cuyuni River, and Chenapau in Region Eight is enduring a similar outcome due to the overtopping of rivers there.

Reports from Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) indicate that over 180 households and 15 farms have been impacted by flooding.

Meanwhile, in Region 10, Rockstone and Speightland are also affected, while reports from Kwakwani indicate that the Berbice River is approximately two feet above the river bank, which has resulted in over 200 households being affected.

Parts of Region One, Region Three (Canal Number One and Two), Region Five and Region Six are also affected.

To alleviate the problems, Central Government, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and regional bodies have been clearing drains and canals; repairing and maintaining pumps and kokers, while they have also been relocating livestock.

COLLABORATION

The Prime Minister bemoaned the flood situation in Georgetown and again spoke to the Mayor, His Worship Ubraj Narine, and they agreed that the Government will work with the city council to improve the management and monitoring of sluices and pumps.

In keeping with the Prime Minister’s directive the Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Zulfikar Mustapha and the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, the Honourable Nigel Dharamlall will continue to render further assistance to the city council in the forms of human resources (to improve monitoring of sluice gates) and fuel (to ensure all pumps are working).

Prime Minister Phillips also announced that from tomorrow (Wednesday, June 22), Ministers of the Government will be visiting many other flood-affected areas.

SUPPORT Along with assessing the affected communities, the Government through its respective agencies will deliver food hampers, sanitation hampers, purification tablets, and collapsible one-gallon bottles, while the Ministry of Health officials will be available to deal with any flood-related or waterborne disease.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

