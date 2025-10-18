Government working on two major airport-type projects for Region Nine

The government is currently having discussions on two major airport-type projects for Region Nine which will create greater opportunities for employment and boosting agro-processing trade.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo said on Thursday that the discussions were moving along smoothly.

“We’re working on a big project but to do them differently. Now, maybe concrete projects because it’s hard to get the material in so they would last forever, you know, like very long period. And the Lethem airport, the municipal airport, which would have an international link for agro-processing”, Dr Jagdeo said.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

According to the vice president, soon the citizens will see a prospectus come out for the private construction and operation of that airport because we believe we can make Region 9 a major hub for food processing and for export of food etc.

The government has been aggressively pursuing initiatives to position Lethem as a major commercial hub.

New hotels are already under construction and the government is also planning to develop a food processing facility in the township to service the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).