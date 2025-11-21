Government’s hosting gala awards recognised by GCF

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, delivered on its commitment to host a gala awards ceremony recognising athletes and officials across all disciplines, signalling its continued investment in both sporting infrastructure and athlete development.

The event happened on November 8 at the Pegasus Corporate Suites in Georgetown.

According to Anand Raghunauth, President of the Guyana Chess Foundation (GCF), the federation welcomes the investment and extends congratulations to all award recipients for their achievements.

The GCF commended the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, for his leadership of sports in Guyana, noting that chess has benefited from meaningful support and sustained engagement, which is laying a strong foundation for the sport’s advancement.

President of the Guyana Chess Federation, Anand Raghunauth

Raghunauth further highlighted the National Sports Commission’s (NSC) targeted approach in working closely with the GCF to identify and address specific developmental needs.

This collaborative strategy, he said, has strengthened the partnership and will accelerate the implementation of several key programmes in the coming years.

He emphasised that the sporting sector is experiencing an era of unprecedented cooperation, which is fostering significant growth not only for chess but for sports across the country.