Gov’t advancing efforts to increase access to potable water in hinterland regions

The government through the Ministry of Housing and Water continues to make critical investments to increase access to potable water in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine.

A total of $1.4 billion will be expended this year to increase access in these hinterland communities.

Specifically in Region One (Barima-Waini), approximately 17 new wells will be drilled for 2023, as the ministry works to achieve 100 per cent water coverage by the end of this year.

Minister of Housing and Water (MOHW), Collin Croal recently inspected a well at Khan’s Hill, Region One

About $250 million is budgeted to execute these works.

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is currently inviting bids for the drilling of new wells in communities across Region One, including Haimacabra, Kamwatta, Waramuri, Mabaruma Settlement, and Black Water Savannah.

GWI is also inviting bids for a project that will see the installation of a new water supply system in Micobie, Region Eight (Potaro – Siparuni).

It is important to note that the GWI is also expanding access to clean water in Regions Seven, Eight, and Nine, as it works towards increasing water coverage to 89 per cent in 2023.

The aim is to achieve 100 per cent access to water services in all hinterland and riverine communities by 2025, which is in keeping with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number six.

The water company is also inviting bids for the installation of High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) mains along Avenue of the Republic between Hadfield and Church Streets and High Street between Lamaha Street and Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown.

All bids must be deposited into the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board located at the Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown, on or before Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 09:00 hours. According to the ministry, the bids will be opened in the presence of the bidders or bidders’ representatives who wish to attend.

Government has allocated some $17.7 billion in this year’s budget to expand water systems and management.

