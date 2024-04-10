Gov’t affirms dedication to protecting all Guyanese

The Government of Guyana resolutely affirms its dedication to the fortification and safeguarding of all Guyanese citizens, in the face of the opposition’s nefarious endeavors to promulgate glorified and superficial ‘cut and paste’ schemes presented as plans as it approached general and regional elections.

In a similar vein, the Alliance for Change (AFC) has been disseminating a so-called strategy for public security, which, upon examination, is revealed to be nothing more than a retread of its previously unsuccessful and discredited policies that they zealously advocated during their tenure from 2015 to 2020.

It is with a sense of incredulity that we observe that the AFC has included a proposition to expand the Smart City Project, which the government has vigorously done since 2019.

Our government has made concrete and substantial strides toward realising the plan, most notably through the allocation of over $5 billion for the deployment of CCTV cameras in Regions Five and Six.

This move is emblematic of our broader strategy to harness the power of technology to enhance the safety of our citizens—a strategy that has already begun to yield promising outcomes.

Under the stewardship of the PPP/C Administration, Guyana has experienced a marked decline in crime rates, with a notable 20 per cent decrease in serious crimes in 2022 and a further 17 per cent reduction in 2023.

These significant accomplishments serve as irrefutable proof of the efficacy of our government’s policies and the commendable efforts of our security forces.

The AFC’s reference to the British Security Sector Reform recommendations conspicuously ignores the fact that the David Granger administration received the report in January of 2018 but egregiously failed to execute the essential cross-government departmental actions required to bring the proposed reforms to life.

Despite being handed comprehensive recommendations for the British Security Sector Reform in January 2018, the then administration, which included the AFC, demonstrated a stark lack of resolve and initiative.

It failed to establish the necessary cross-governmental departmental collaborations to implement the suite of proposed measures.

Moreover, it is the height of audacity for the AFC to suggest the implementation of plans from a position of previous failure.

Guyanese would recall the gross mismanagement of public funds under the APNU + AFC, particularly in the failed procurement of CCTV cameras in December 2015.

A staggering sum of $19.1 million was squandered on an overseas company for the supply and installation at the National Intelligence Centre—a project that tragically failed despite the full payment which is a glaring testament to the previous government’s ineptitude in managing critical security infrastructure projects.

This CCTV procurement debacle is merely one instance in a pattern of grandiose planning and dismal execution by the previous administration.

The blunders by the previous administration, including those sectors under the direct control of the AFC, have not faded from the collective memory of the Guyanese people.

The government remains devoted to building upon the progress it has achieved, ensuring transparency, accountability, and the continuous enhancement of the security sector for the benefit of all Guyanese.

