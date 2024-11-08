Gov’t aiming to create ‘urban estate of harmony’ to boost tourism

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has outlined the government’s vision of creating an urban estate of harmony that marries nature with luxury in an urban setting, making eco-tourism more accessible.

This model will emphasise the creation of sustainable, inclusive, and equitable urban environments focused on fostering a sense of community.

During a meeting with representatives of the Latin American Conservation Council on Friday, the president provided a comprehensive overview of the government’s approach to eco-tourism development.

The meeting, which was held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, explores opportunities for collaboration between the Council and Guyana, particularly within the realm of high-end eco-tourism.

President Ali explained that this strategy focuses on accessibility, market connectivity, nature-based experiences and community enhancement.

“These are things that are very important for us,” the president said.

He added, “ the holistic economy that we are building is about…bringing in the new economy that will shape the world, and also looking at our natural competitive advantage and living outdoors.”

This has been achieved through several strategies, including infrastructure development, regional integration, and the enhancement of bilateral trade agreements.

Through a partnership with the King’s Foundation, the government is aiming to rejuvenate the city and promote nature-based tourism that tells the story of the country’s natural assets.

The renovation of the Botanical Gardens and National Zoo is part of this effort to enhance the eco-tourism experience.

Furthermore, developing targeted marketing approaches and twinning Guyana’s eco-tourism offerings with established destinations like Costa Rica are seen as important strategies.

“The market for eco-tourism comes a lot from Europe and the UK, but there is also a strong Japanese market for nature tourism that is linked to hiking, because a big part of their experience is hiking, and we have some of the best hiking experiences that we can offer here in Guyana,” he noted.

The president also pointed out that Guyana’s net-zero emissions status makes it a prime candidate for sustainable investment.

“This is what the world will be looking at in the next five or 10 years: who manufactures processed goods in the least environmentally damaging environment, who produces the product in the least environmentally damaging way. Those are the things that will set the market apart, and I think that we offer tremendous opportunity in creating that value,” he said.

It is equally important to note that the government is ensuring that local communities, especially indigenous communities, directly benefit from the country’s eco-tourism development through revenue sharing and the implementation of their own development plans.

The Latin America Conservation Council (LACC) is a group of global leaders who work with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) to protect the natural resources of Latin America.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, government ministers, and private sector representatives were also present at the meeting.

