Gov’t aims to fast-track occupancy of low-income homes in Hampshire

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal on Monday, engaged with a group of individuals who have been allocated low-income homes at Hampshire, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

During the outreach held at the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce (CCCC), Minister Croal facilitated and expedited the process for the allottees, including young professionals, to complete their Agreements of Sale.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal engaging allottees

“So, once you sign your agreement, you will make your payment because we want to complete everything within two weeks,” he told the beneficiaries.

The Hampshire housing development consists of 100 homes, 28 of which were previously handed over to families. Each unit measures 20×30 feet (600 square feet) and includes two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, and sanitary facilities.

This project is being executed at a cost of $750 million under the supervision of the Ministry’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA).

Minister Croal expressed his ministry’s intention to fast-track the transactions for all 100 homes to increase occupancy in the area. This comes even as there are plans to construct an additional 50 homes in the area.

One of the beneficiaries processing her Agreement of Sale

Another 100 homes are under construction over at Ordnance/Fortlands, 75 of which are almost completed.

“Because of the geography of the region, because of the employment opportunities in that cluster, you will realise that there is a heavy demand for housing there,” the minister explained.

He also highlighted the significant transformation taking place in Region Six, including plans to transform Palmyra into a city. To this end, locations were identified for the construction of hospitals, shopping mall and the construction of a National Stadium.

The next phase of development for Palmyra will focus on the construction of homes for young professionals, commercial lots, and a regional airstrip, Minister Croal underscored.

“Berbice is on the rise. Growth will happen here at such a rapid pace that if you don’t get on board, you will be left behind,” he stated.

Further, the housing and water minister revealed that by 2025, the entire coastland is expected to have access to treated water. Construction of seven treatment plants are in progress, with plans to tender another 12 soon.

Some of the homes under construction at Hampshire, Region Six

In Region Six, construction has already commenced on the Port Mourant treatment plant, which is currently 30 per cent completed. A massive well was also drilled at Chesney.

Meanwhile, other housing and water related matters were addressed during the activity.

Chief Executive Officer of CHPA, Sherwyn Greaves and Regional Chairman, Mr. David Armogan and other technical officers were also present and assisting in this regard.

A number of banks including the New Building Society (NBS) and Republic Bank Limited (RBL) were also engaging the allottees on payment/mortgage arrangements for loans.

