Gov’t brings relief and renewed hope to Yarakita Village

Yarakita villagers are in high spirits after the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government delivered much-needed resources aimed at improving their daily lives.

On Sunday, Minister of Housing Colin Croal and Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne-Shadeek journeyed to the Amerindian village in the Mabaruma sub-district, where they presented a new minibus, an outboard engine, an all-terrain vehicle (ATV), and 100 water tanks to the village.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne-Shadeek hands over a new bus to the village

Toshao of Yarakita Abigail Abraham expressed gratitude to the government for delivering the essential equipment, noting that they will bring significant relief to many residents.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Abraham said that before these interventions, transportation had been a major challenge. Villagers had to rely on private buses to travel to markets or seek emergency services.

With the new bus, residents can now move around more easily and respond faster to emergencies. It will also provide service to schoolchildren and senior citizens.

An outboard engine was handed over to Yarakita Village

Toshao Abraham said the outboard engine will serve members of the riverine population, including migrant families who have been living in the area for over seven years.

“It will ease the pressure on them, especially when taking their children to school or transporting produce,” she explained.

In brief remarks, Minister Browne said the items were delivered as a direct response to requests made by community leaders through the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

She explained that the water tanks must go to households that never benefitted from such support, and additional requests will be considered in future budgets to ensure no community is left behind.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to work “day and night” to improve the lives of all Guyanese. He called on local leaders to deliver improved results and responsiveness to community needs.

“It will not be business as usual,” he stated. “We are reflecting on what needs to be done better, strengthening leadership and performance at every level of government.”

The ministers were accompanied by Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley, Vice Chairman Paul Pierre, Regional Executive Officer Sewchand, Permanent Secretary Ryan Toolsiram, and Hinterland Services Director Ramchamd Jailal.