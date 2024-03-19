Gov’t building environment to attract global investments – Minister Waldron

Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, underscored the Government of Guyana’s commitment to establishing an enabling environment to attract global investments.

“We realise as investors you are looking for certainty, you are looking for risk to be reduced to the lowest ever and so, as a government we want to and we will build the enabling environment for your investments to be safe and to be secure,” the minister said.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond delivering remarks at the business 2 business meeting

Minister Walrond was delivering remarks at the Business 2 Business Meeting hosted by Trinidad’s Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) and Guyanese company, Together We Win Business Network (TWWBN) at Herdmanston Lodge on Tuesday.

The meeting aims to strengthen the relationship between Guyana and Trinidad to establish a robust ecosystem for business expansion and advancement in both countries.

President of CCIC, Baldath Maharaj said the mission of CCIC and TWWBN is to explore avenues of mutual benefit, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to drive economic growth and prosperity

President of Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC), Baldath Maharaj delivering remarks at the business 2 business meeting

“Our focus on SMEs is deliberate and strategic, these enterprises form the backbone of our economies both in Trinidad and Guyana, driving innovation, creating jobs and fostering inclusive growth.

“By collaborating closely with all counterparts here in Guyana, we have a unique opportunity to leverage each other’s strengths and resources to benefit both our sectors,” Maharaj said.

As a result, Guyanese entrepreneurs can access a multitude of benefits to grow their business through the local company, TWWBN, which offers resources and expertise, for SMEs to overcome obstacles such as restricted access to capital and markets.

Additionally, it facilitates the exchange of best practices and knowledge, thereby enabling SMEs to enhance their capacity, capability and competitiveness in the wider market.

President of TWWBN, Marlon Joseph said the network will continue to extend invitations to interested persons. However, he noted the network is committed to holding persons accountable who do not follow its best practices.

President of the Together We Win Business Network, Marlon Joseph delivering remarks at the business 2 business meeting

“Persons can be removed from the network unceremoniously or without documentation if they are doing something that is not within keeping with our network principles or they do not participate in activities designed to help them grow,” he said.

Last year, TWWBN and CCIC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create an ecosystem for small and medium-sized businesses that creates generational wealth while transforming the business economy and communities through joint investment opportunities.

Trinidad High Commissioner to Guyana, Conrad Enill, President of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Rowena Elliot, and other delegates were present at the event.

