Gov’t, CARICOM working for solution to Haitian crisis– President Ali

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has reminded the region that the Guyana government and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) continue to direct stringent efforts to the formulation of a Haitian-led solution to the turmoil in Haiti.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony for $110.8 million in humanitarian aid for Palestine, the president said that the country remains resolute in its pursuit of peace and stability.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“We also as a country support every effort to build safe societies, societies in which any act of terror, or any act that seeks to destabilise or weaken the fabric of society, we condemn equally. So, we will continue to work until all members of the human family can achieve that important human desire of living in peace and building prosperous and harmonious societies,” he told those gathered at the Office of the President on Tuesday.

He said that the situation in Haiti is being monitored.

In 2023, the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) was formulated to extend the Community’s Good Offices to the Government of Haiti and Haitian stakeholders.

The group has engaged a wide range of actors, including Haitian politicians, political parties, the religious community, the private sector, the diaspora, and civil society.

To facilitate this return to normalcy, Prime Minister, Ariel Henry has since resigned, paving the way for creating a transitional Presidential Council.

“We have been spending a lot of time supporting efforts there. We have also dedicated resources as a government,” the president disclosed.

He added that the EPG will receive continuous support from Guyana, as the group aims to aid the return of fully functioning state institutions.

Recent reports indicate that gang violence has surged in Haiti, as the country continues to spiral.

According to a recent UN report, more than 2,500 people were killed or wounded across Haiti from January to March.

