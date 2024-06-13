Gov’t commissions Waramuri telemedicine centre

The government has commissioned a telemedicine unit in the village of Waramuri, located in the Moruca sub-district, Region One ( Barima-Waini) in an effort to expand healthcare accessibility.

This system is designed to offer the residents of Waramuri access to a wide range of specialised medical services such as ultrasounds, cardiology and oncology among other services.

One of several devices used for diagnosis

Community Health Workers (CHWs) and Medexes will gain access to expertise from doctors and specialists in cases where they are unable to make interventions.

They are connected with specialists at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and other secondary health institutions via tablets and other medical electronic devices.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony officially commissioned the system on Wednesday during his outreach to the Moruca sub-district.

In his address, Minister Anthony informed residents that 25 telemedicine sites have been established in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine.

Waramuri was identified as one of 25 additional telemedicine sites that are slated to be established this year.

Waramuri’s Medex demonstrating how the telemedicine systems operates on Wednesday

“We had a team here that already installed the system, (so it is functional. You can talk to anybody in Georgetown, and the secret is, not only in Georgetown [but] you can talk to anybody in any part of the world,” he relayed.

This system utilises a Wi-Fi connection to be able to operate, opening up training opportunities for youths in this village.

As such, Minister Anthony urged young people to sign up for various training programmes such as the Registered Nursing (RN) Programme and the Nursing Assistant programmes.

“They’ll be able to use the system to access their courses and they can do all their courses online. So, this is a way that the people can come here and learn…once you complete the test and everything, then the ministry would hire you,” the minister informed.

Waramuri’s Toshao, Vivian Edwards expressed fratifutre on behalf of his village for the steps taken by the government to enhance healthcare in the region.

“Thanks to the entire government for bringing and providing this service,” he expressed.

Minister Anthony also journeyed to Karaburi, also in the Morua dub-district where he outlined the government’s vision for the people of Region One and the country as a whole.

He also listened to several concerns that were brought up by residents.

Like in Waramuri, the minister also urged the village council to identify qualified youths who can be trained in various healthcare programmes.

Accompanying the minister were the ministry’s Hinterland Coordinator, Michael Gouveia and the Regional Health Officer.

A medical team has also been deployed to the sub-district for four days, where they will be offering services such as dentistry, screening, audiology, oncology among other services.

