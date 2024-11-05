Gov’t conducts assessment of storm affected residents in Region Nine

Following a powerful wind storm that ravished 17 homes, the government, through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), deployed an assessment team on Monday.

The team was led by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai along with officials from the CDC.

Scene of the aftermath of the storm in Karasabai

According to the Region Nine Regional Democratic Council (RDC), 17 homes have been severely impacted, with some being completely destroyed.

Last year, the CDC deployed a similar response to Aishalton, after they were severely affected by a storm. The CDC and Regional Authorities assessed the damage and sent food hampers, tarpaulins, hammocks, and cleaning hampers, among others, to the affected residents.

Scene of the aftermath of the storm in Karasabai Scene of the aftermath of the storm in Karasabai Scene of the aftermath of the storm in Karasabai

