Govt conducts gender mainstreaming workshop

Twenty-five senior managers from Human Resources and other departments within the private sector have completed a gender mainstreaming training, organised by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Gender Affairs Bureau (GAB).

The recently held three-day workshop equipped participants with tools and strategies to create more inclusive workplaces and address gender inequality and social exclusion affecting various groups, including women, men, boys, girls, and other vulnerable citizens.

According to the ministry, key strategies discussed included adopting gender-responsive policies and state planning programmes to ensure the needs of adolescents and vulnerable groups are adequately met.

Another significant aspect of the training was an introduction to the seven Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), which guide businesses on how to empower women throughout their value chains, in the workplace, marketplace, and community. The importance of corporate action in advancing gender equality was emphasised.

Additionally, the workshop educated senior managers on the government’s response to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) and the available support services for affected individuals, including the 914 toll-free hotline and survivor advocate programmes.

The private sector’s role in advancing gender equality, and breaking down barriers was underscored throughout the workshop. The workshop also highlighted the impact businesses can have in driving progress for women in Guyana.

Meanwhile, a similar training programme was conducted by the Sexual Offences Domestic Violence Policy Unit last Wednesday, as part of the ministry’s continued efforts to raise awareness of the issues and impact of Gender-based violence in Guyana.

The awareness programme was conducted at ANSA McAl Ltd with over 70 staff being sensitised on gender-based violence, the various types, root causes, and how to respond to a report of GBV in the workplace.

