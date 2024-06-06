Gov’t continues to bolster tourism sector – Min. Walrond

The tourism sector is poised to play a central role in Guyana’s post-petroleum future, and the government remains committed to supporting stakeholders in the development of the industry.

This was reiterated by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond while speaking at the recent Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) Award Ceremony, at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond

Minister Walrond emphasised the government’s commitment to building strategic partnerships for sustainable development.

“Tourism is one of the strategic sectors through which the government plans to build a resilient and sustainable economy. Even today in the nascent stages of our oil and gas economy, we are looking to a post-petroleum future and tourism is key to that future,” the minister stated.

She noted that while the private sector plays an important role, the government also has a crucial supporting responsibility.

Efforts have been made to create an enabling environment for stakeholders in the industry to thrive.

Minister Walrond highlighted the positive response from the private sector to the call for expressions of interest in establishing branded hotels in Guyana.

She said, “We are well on track to have at least three of those facilities operational soon, with more to come in the medium term. These facilities will take their place alongside our existing local offerings…We are satisfied that our accommodation sector overall is rising to the occasion as we continue to see marked increases in arrivals.”

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond hands over an award to a tourism stakeholder

Guyana recorded the highest visitor arrivals in 2023, with 319,000 visitors.

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) recorded a 5.5 per cent increase in April 2024 compared to April 2023, documenting 30,050 visitors — the highest number for April.

From January to April 2024, visitor numbers grew by 12.4 per cent compared to the same period in 2023, accounting for 112,751 visitors.

Minister Walrond stated that Guyana is on track for another record-breaking year, considering events like the T20 World Cup, the Caribbean Investment Forum, and the Caribbean Premier League scheduled for later this year.

The government, she underscored, is committed to supporting these events as they attract visitors to the country.

“There are also increased markets for farmers, providers of transportation services, and other ancillary service providers. As government looks to the future, we plan to increase our support for such events,” she continued.

She also mentioned the soon-to-be-established hospitality institute, providing the citizens with quality, internationally recognised training.

Gov’t continues to bolster tourism sector – Min. Walrond

The tourism sector is poised to play a central role in Guyana’s post-petroleum future, and the government remains committed to supporting stakeholders in the development of the industry.

This was reiterated by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond while speaking at the recent Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) Award Ceremony, at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

Minister Walrond emphasised the government’s commitment to building strategic partnerships for sustainable development.

“Tourism is one of the strategic sectors through which the government plans to build a resilient and sustainable economy. Even today in the nascent stages of our oil and gas economy, we are looking to a post-petroleum future and tourism is key to that future,” the minister stated.

She noted that while the private sector plays an important role, the government also has a crucial supporting responsibility.

Efforts have been made to create an enabling environment for stakeholders in the industry to thrive.

Minister Walrond highlighted the positive response from the private sector to the call for expressions of interest in establishing branded hotels in Guyana.

She said, “We are well on track to have at least three of those facilities operational soon, with more to come in the medium term. These facilities will take their place alongside our existing local offerings…We are satisfied that our accommodation sector overall is rising to the occasion as we continue to see marked increases in arrivals.”

Guyana recorded the highest visitor arrivals in 2023, with 319,000 visitors.

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) recorded a 5.5 per cent increase in April 2024 compared to April 2023, documenting 30,050 visitors — the highest number for April.

From January to April 2024, visitor numbers grew by 12.4 per cent compared to the same period in 2023, accounting for 112,751 visitors.

Minister Walrond stated that Guyana is on track for another record-breaking year, considering events like the T20 World Cup, the Caribbean Investment Forum, and the Caribbean Premier League scheduled for later this year.

The government, she underscored, is committed to supporting these events as they attract visitors to the country.

“There are also increased markets for farmers, providers of transportation services, and other ancillary service providers. As government looks to the future, we plan to increase our support for such events,” she continued.

She also mentioned the soon-to-be-established hospitality institute, providing the citizens with quality, internationally recognised training.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

