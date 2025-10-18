Gov’t continues to improve road infrastructure

What was once the sigh of relief for residents of Regions Two and Three with the construction of the New Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge, has now become the anticipated story for Guyanese of Regions Ten, Four and those commuting the East Bank corridor.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, on Saturday visited the Grove East Bank Access Road and the Aubrey Barker Road, as part of ongoing efforts to assess infrastructural works that will enhance connectivity and reduce congestions on the thoroughfare.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engages contractors and Engineers of the project

The final paving on the carriageway which was completed on Friday, stretches 1.6 kilometres in length and 17 metres wide, from Diamond to Good Succes.

Minister Edghill explained that prior to the completion of the road, the eastbound traffic was usually backed up as far as prospect, just to access Diamond and get further up the corridor, while the westbound was as far as Land of Canaan.

“As a government, we studied what was happening here, and made a number of interventions,” the minister stated.

A section of the access road at Grove

In an effort to ease the congestion, the first of those inventions was opening a road west to east for people entering Diamond.

Secondly, to complete the access road at Grove in a timely manner, a bypass was opened from Jimbo Bridge all through to Diamond.

He further stated, “Remember we were forever on the Grove Public Road, dealing with bulges… every morning or every other day, there was a bulge. And the issue is, this road in the old form was not built to take off the kind of traffic that passed here. Weight and volume.”

According to the public works minister, the magnitude of work undertaken by the engineers and contractors is what he described as an “herculean task.”

“For 1.6kilometres we had to dig out all the base materials, cart it away. Build it back, compact it. Then got this high-quality asphalt, so we can bring an end to the bulges and destruction of the road,” Minister Edghill outlined.

The depth of digging went to 1.6 metres, which translates to about 5 feet below surface level.

All of this was done, while traffic was still heavy on the corridor.

In the next phase of work, the ministry is said to commence road marking, erect traffic signs and installing safety devices.

Now that the main carriage way is completed, for residents and business owners, there will be restoration of access works taking place.

A picture of the new utility poles erected

Amidst all the infrastructural works, a new structure of utility poles were erected.

These poles now carry coded arrangements to facilitate the various companies. These are, the Guyana Power and Light, One Communications, Enet, Digicel and the National Data Management Agency.

Six local contractors were awarded bid for the construction. Each contractor completed 300 metres of work.

Noteworthy, Minister Edghill noted the enhanced collaboration of the public works ministry, the Guyana Police Force and the Attorney General Chambers.

He stated that people who defaced public property will be held accountable.

Similarly, the process undertaken at Grove will be applied from Good Success to Timehri.

Meanwhile, Minister Edghill visited Aubrey Barker Road for a routine assessment of the progress of the four-lane road expansion works.

The government would have announced some time ago that they would be expanding the Aubrey Barker Road from Mandela all through to the Ogle/Eccles Interlink Road and secondly continuing from the highway to Enmore on the East Coast of Demerara.

The minister underscored that works have significantly improved for that project. He noted that four sections were already completed, with the fifth phase to be completed. Sections six and seven are substantially completed.

This he said will be done by November 30, 2025.

He explained the delays, attributing it to the relocation of residents who were occupying the reserves and GWI’s main pipeline in the area.

Like Grove, following the completion of the project, road marking, traffic signs and safety devices will be installed.

Importantly, persons who were plying their trade in that area, a designated space will be earmarked for same upon completion of the project.

Pointing to the benefits of the interlinks, the minister referred to it as a game-changer. He emphasised that it will now take drivers 7-8mins to get from Mandela to the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, using the Aubrey Barker Road. It will also increase the property value for home along that corridor.

The Aubrey Road Project stretches 3.8 kilometres long.

These transformative infrastructure projects reflect the government’s continued investment in national connectivity, traffic reduction, and economic growth. As Minister Edghill reaffirmed, these works are not only about roads but about improving lives, supporting businesses, and modernizing Guyana’s transport network.