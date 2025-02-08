Gov’t continues to strengthen national security amidst emerging challenges

To safeguard Guyana’s sovereignty, the government is proactively taking decisive steps to bolster its security sector against emerging threats.

As the nation confronts threats to its territorial integrity, including renewed claims to the Essequibo Region by Venezuela, and an increase in transnational organised crime, the government is allocating resources and making significant investments to protect the country’s safety.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn and US Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn asserted the notion that Guyana must remain focused on heightening its security forces and ensuring they are equipped to address the multifaceted challenges facing the country’s defence system.

He presented this sentiment while addressing participants at a reception celebrating the National Defense Institute’s first cohort of graduates on Friday evening.

He explained that while the country is experiencing unprecedented economic growth due to oil and gas reserves, an increased number of threats and issues arise.

Currently, Guyana is experiencing a population deficit while facing the ever-present territorial threat posed by the country’s western neighbour.

During these times, the government is engaging in ongoing efforts to form strategic international partnerships with powerful countries, focusing heavily on initiatives like joint military exercises, intelligence sharing and resource development.

Minister Benn expressed confidence in Guyana’s strong partnerships with countries like the United States, noting the collaboration’s vitality in addressing geopolitical vulnerabilities.

The minister further launched a call to action to Guyanese, highlighting the role all citizens play in strengthening Guyana’s presence across its national territory.

He urged community policing groups, particularly those in vulnerable hinterland regions, to assist the joint services with information gathering and work towards a Guyana free of territorial disputes.

“We have to have a clear awareness of the challenge we have, we have to have a clear awareness of our responses to this challenge, and we have to read and think and work with the professors and others who have expertise and interests, of course, in the matter to make sure that we could all work together in the first instance to have our sovereignty protected,” he said passionately.

He continued “So take our mutual interest to have a continued win-win situation, and that we work together to increase peace in Guyana, increase wealth and benefit for our people…and to hand over a better life and a better country to the next generation of Guyanese.”

Minister Benn reaffirmed that the government’s vision of One Guyana is not only one characterised by economic growth and abundant oil resources but one where security is a priority and key cornerstone.

