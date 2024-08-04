Govt delivers 140 black tanks to Coverden residents

The government delivered around 140 black tanks to households of the privately owned Dr Charles Housing Scheme in Coverden, East Bank Demerara (EBD), fulfilling a commitment made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Earlier in the year, the head of state conducted engagements with the community where they highlighted the need for black tanks to aid in water storage due to water scarcity, which he committed to addressing.

This commitment was fulfilled by the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy and the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar on Saturday as they returned to deliver the tanks.

A number of black tanks were distributed to households in the Dr. Charles Housing Scheme for water storage

In brief remarks, Minister McCoy underscored that this delivery showcases the reliability of the PPP/C government, which is dedicated to honouring its promises.

“There are many things you have also mentioned to us…in relation to this scheme, but because of the nature of the occupancy of this area, it is not something that is an easy fix, so we would have to continuously work to see how we could bring the type of development here,” he assured.

Ministers Deodat Indar and Kwame McCoy engaging residents of the private scheme

He emphasised that the government will work to support its residents if the community requires basic amenities. The minister also advised that residents can form a committee to ensure that youths and other individuals benefit from the many opportunities.

While addressing the gathering, Minister Indar emphasised the importance of protecting and taking care of the roadway used by the residents, as he announced upcoming improvement works to the current thoroughfare.

“You can’t have people come in to destroy your property. This is a sand access. It’s not a paved access. It’s not concrete and these large trucks will destroy it,” the minister warned.

Ministers Deodat Indar and Kwame McCoy engaging residents of the private scheme

Residents were also informed of the government’s plans to rehabilitate the Good Success to Timehri roadway, with a US$75 million contract signed with China Road & Bridge Corporation.

This rehabilitation project will include upgrading a 23.7-kilometre two-lane road with enhanced safety features, concrete drainage, and LED street lights.

