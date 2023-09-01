Govt developing action plan to resolve Toshaos’ issues

The government is currently developing an action plan to bring resolution to issues highlighted by Toshaos, during the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference 2023 which concluded on Friday.

During the opening of the session Monday last, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali instructed all his cabinet members and permanent secretaries to attend every sitting, listen to the concerns of the Amerindian leaders, and come up with suitable and timely solutions.

Ryan Toolsiram, Permanent Secretary of Amerindian Affairs

During an engagement with Toshaos on Thursday, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Ryan Toolsiram assured the of a comprehensive action plan being put together by technical officers in every ministry.

Jaremy Boyal, Toshao of Warapoka, a village in Region One

“So, what we are doing is making notes and recording everything that is being said. The different ministries are coming up with an action so that these matters can be handled holistically,” the permanent secretary explained.

Some of the issues raised include poor road infrastructure, deplorable bridges, and fencing, insufficient water supply, and poor electricity.

Some of the ministers who were present for Thursday’s session at the NTC

Toshaos also called for more information and communications technology (ICT) hubs to be constructed and free access to WiFiGY.

Concerns were also raised regarding the need for more transportation resources such as buses and boats, along with the distribution of more solar systems.

The village leaders expressed their utmost gratitude for the monies that have been allocated to the villages since it has helped to foster many developmental projects.

