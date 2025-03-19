Gov’t developing AI-based app for Malaria testing

The government is developing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) application for malaria testing, aiming to eradicate the disease.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony announced the initiative at the launch of the Universal Healthcare Voucher held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal, last Saturday.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony addressing the gathering during the launch of the Universal Healthcare Voucher

Dr Anthony noted that this initiative is being executed through a collaboration with Harvard University.

The app, already tested in Region Nine with 99% accuracy, targets malaria, a prevalent infectious disease in the region.

Once fully operational, Dr Anthony is optimistic that the application will be utilised to aid other malaria-affected countries.

“And we are hoping that once we get in more test results that what we have developed and pilot here in Guyana that this now would be used in other parts of the world where there is malaria,” the health minister explained.

In 2024, the ministry launched the Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) mass distribution campaign in several regions as part of ongoing efforts to reduce malaria.

As part of this campaign, thousands of insecticide-treated nets were distributed to malaria-affected areas across Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine.

Apart from this, continuous training programmes are being facilitated to tackle this disease in remote mining communities.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

