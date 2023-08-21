Gov’t empowering community advocates to combat sexual offences, domestic violence

Citizens are being trained across the country to spot and address gender-based violence and combat sexual offences through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Community Advocates Network (CAN) initiative.

On Monday, the ministry’s Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit marked a significant milestone in Lethem as some 20 persons engaged in a one-day intensive training in the boardroom of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) building.

Participants during the training

This initiative is geared to arm community advocates with the knowledge and skills they need to extend support to survivors in the region.

It follows a recent engagement which saw 58 individuals benefitting from similar training.

Through the programme, individuals are not just learning, but are becoming agents of change representing the ministry.

The initiative was also taken to the East Coast of Demerara, where members of the Community Policing Group (CPG) received training at the Guyana Women Leadership Institute (GWLI), Cane Grove.

This session saw 20 CPG officers being equipped with the knowledge to tackle the issues of sexual offences and domestic violence within their communities.

Additionally, training was conducted in the Soesdyke/Timehri area.

By nurturing a network of advocates armed with knowledge and compassion, the ministry is setting a remarkable precedent for change in a world grappling with numerous challenges.

