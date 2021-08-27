Gov’t encouraging BPO companies to decentralise

Government is encouraging operators in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry to branch out into other regions.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, MP, made the call during a recent tour of Midas BPO in Georgetown.

The Minister toured several BPOs in the city, commending them on their successful expansion so far.

“But we would like to see these developments, you know, in a more decentralised way. We are looking at the potential for similar developments in other parts of Guyana, Regions Two, Three, elsewhere in Region Four, Region Six and Region Ten. These are all regions, you know, heavily populated regions with lots of young people looking for work.”

(L-R) Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, MP; Chief Executive Officer, GO-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop; CEO of Midas BPO Inc., Malcolm Sobers

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Midas BPO, Malcolm Sobers said the company is working to expand outside of Georgetown to complement its three locations in the city.

“We’re looking at regional expansion. That’s one of the intents of our business model, to go into the Linden area, over the river, Berbice, Essequibo. Once we look at capacity and internet, we’ll look at expanding there.”

The Government may provide incentives for companies that make the move.

Dr. Singh said the Government is discussing with a number of operators in the sector how it can work with them to facilitate the move.

“You know, there may be things that we can do to make it easier for them to enter the regions.” The Government sees BPOs as a key job creating industry, as it looks to fulfill its promise of providing 50,000 new jobs. It has committed to ensuring the ease of doing business is continuously improved.