Gov’t expanding National School Feeding programme – Min Parag

The government is seeking to expand and strengthen the ‘National School Feeding’ programme during its new term, with a focus on reaching more students and improving the nutritional quality of the meals.

“That’s a manifesto promise…Whether that means introducing the programmes to different schools or looking at the quality. Definitely, we are looking at the nutritional intake and quality of the meals, and that’s a focus also for the next five years,” Minister of Education Sonia Parag said during last Friday’s ‘Starting Point’ podcast.

Students at the launch of the breakfast programme at Mackenzie Primary School in Region Ten

The programme gives meals to students to promote better health, increase school attendance, and improve learning. It offers hot meals such as breakfast and lunch, along with juice and biscuit snacks. It will also focus on students from various regions and grades.

The breakfast component alone is currently offered in about 240 schools, benefitting more than 5,100 students.

In addition, the programme offers steady employment and financial empowerment to approximately 340 caterers.

The education minister noted that expanding the programme is a key commitment of the government.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag engages students

Minister Parag added that the initiative is part of the government’s universal access to education policy, geared at ensuring children are fed while attending school.

“It is not every family that may have had the opportunity to have three meals a day. So, the government wants to ensure they do, especially with children who are living in remote communities,” she stated.