Gov’t expands digital access with new citizen apps, e-ID system and online services

Addressing the National Assembly during Wednesday’s debate of Budget 2026, Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, outlined a suite of digital initiatives that included the Citizen Connect App, Ask Gov chatbot, and My Guyana Citizen Portal.

He said the online portals are designed to modernise public service delivery, expand access nationwide, and integrate with the national e-ID system for simpler, faster, and more secure interactions.

Minister Ally said the ‘Citizen Connect App’, which allows citizens to report issues, submit feedback and track actions taken by government agencies in communities countrywide, will be launched in the coming weeks.

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally

He noted that a similar platform, the ‘Gov Connect App’, is already in its second phase of implementation at the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning.

“All other ministries are currently setting up their infrastructure for full implementation and integration by August 2026,” the minister revealed.

In addition, the government is developing the ‘Ask Gov Platform,’ an AI-powered chatbot designed to simplify how citizens interact with government services.

Guyanese are already using a range of gadgets to access information online

The 24-hour virtual assistant will respond to government-related queries and guide users in accessing services anytime and anywhere.

“It is still in the development phase, and we hope to launch it in the third quarter of 2026,” Minister Ally said. “These initiatives are about removing bureaucracy, reducing waiting times and ensuring that citizens can interact with government in a way that is simple, modern and convenient.”

Central to this is the development of the ‘My Guyana Citizen Portal’, which will serve as a single gateway through which citizens can access a wide range of government services, ranging from filing tax returns to applying for water connections.

When integrated with the National Electronic Identification (e-ID) system, the portal will enable more efficient and secure interactions.

The e-ID system, Minister Ally explained, represents a monumental step towards coordinated public service delivery.

The biometric cards will streamline access to government and healthcare services while serving as a secure digital proof of identity.

He said more than 6,000 people were enrolled in the e-ID system in 2025, and by the end of this year, tens of thousands of Guyanese are expected to receive their cards.

“Access to government services must extend beyond Georgetown. In the future, citizens will see the establishment of other integrated service centres in various regions and locations across Guyana, including Region Two, Five, Six and Ten.”

Meanwhile, the minister added that while technological advancement is critical, people must be equipped to use it. Thus, the government is investing heavily in digital skills training for citizens and public servants through partnerships with online learning platforms such as Coursera.

More than 1,000 public servants are currently undergoing digital training. Tied to this is the ‘Skills Connect App’, which aims to improve public service efficiency and expand equitable access to employment opportunities to strengthen Guyana’s labour market. Since its launch, the app has registered 1,603 persons.

Together, these platforms represent a major move toward a digital government that makes it easier for citizens to access services. This approach focuses on convenience, transparency, and accessibility, ensuring that public services are faster, simpler, and reachable for everyone.