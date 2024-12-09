Govt hands over 20 houses to Tiger Pond, Quatata residents

Twenty houses were handed over to Tiger Pond and Quatata in Region Nine, improving all the families’ living conditions, through the government’s Hinterland Housing Programme.

The handing over ceremony was facilitated by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, on Friday.

He was joined by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bishram Kuppen and Regional Vice-Chairman, Bertie Xavier.

Minister Croal during remarks at the handing-over ceremony in Quatata

The recipients commended the government for ensuring they too have a sustainable house for their families.



An emotional Maneeza Alvin was happy to be provided with her new home after living in the lower flat of her mother’s house for many years.

Alvin said, “I want to thank the government for helping me very much. I feel better now that I have my own house.”

Ivy John said that her family no longer have to worry about being flooded in their old house, thanks to the new home.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal and the beneficiaries from Quatata

The mother of five noted, “During the rainy season, it used to flood up a lot inside…We are not uncomfortable anymore. My children are now happy. They used to be afraid during the rainy season.”

Meanwhile, Ennis Balbdore explained that he was beyond happy when he was selected by his community to receive a brand-new house.

He mentioned how difficult it was for his family in the old house during the rainy period.

Taaman Davis expressed, “I am happy for this house. We are sleeping better and are more comfortable.”

He added that his old wooden house will now be utilised as a kitchen for his household.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal said that to date 60 out of 120 houses have been handed over to several communities in the region, benefitting families from Yakarinta, Nappi, Crashwater, and Shiriri.

The timber was procured from Surama while the clay bricks were sourced from Karasabai to build these houses, stimulating village economies.

Minister Croal and the beneficiaries from Tiger Pond

As such, nearly $25.5 million has been injected directly into the local economy of Quatata through this programme.

“This is an investment for you and your children’s future,” he said to the recipients.

Under this programme, ten houses were provided to families from Crashwater, on Thursday.

Moreover, Minister Croal highlighted that the government has spent $1.41 billion to accelerate the region’s housing programme.

Ennis Balbdore and his wife at their new home Maneeza Alvin posing with her keys for her new home Taaman Davis and his family at their new house One of the houses that was built under the hinterland housing programme

