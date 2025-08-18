Gov’t has fostered development countrywide – Pres. Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said the government is building a country where all the people will rise together in prosperity and development.

The president was speaking on Sunday at a massive PPP/C rally in Lethem, which attracted thousands of persons from all parts of Region Nine (Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo).

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses residents at a public rally in Lethem, Region Nine, on Sunday

Heavy investments have already positively impacted the economy, with a myriad of tax incentives, economic grants and improvements in health, education, agriculture and infrastructure.

The president assured those who turned out from the rally that the investments have not been for the coast alone.

Supporting that statement, he said the investments have ensured “For the first time you have your young people in the national football team, national cricket team, national volleyball team.”

President Ali told thousands of supporters clad in red, black and yellow that $67 billion has been invested in Region Nine in the past five years, with more than $100 million in scholarships.

The massive crowd of PPP/C supporters at the public rally in Lethem, Region Nine, on Sunday

Close to $800 million has been spent in the region to provide better access to potable water, with a massive $9.8 billion invested in education.

This has resulted in “Almost 300 more trained teachers in Region Nine,” the president said.