Member of Parliament, Suresh Singh fiercely defended the historic $1.382 trillion budget, emphasising that improving Guyanese lives through education, empowerment and policymaking is a cornerstone of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s Administration.

In his maiden contribution to the ongoing parliamentary debates Monday evening, MP Singh highlighted the government’s approach to development with the opposition, describing the latter as uncaring and devoid of empathy.

According to the parliamentarian, thousands of youths have accessed training opportunities through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) and the Get Ready for Opportunities to Work (GROW), among other initiatives.

Also, thousands of families, particularly young adults, have been empowered through the housing programme, with additional individuals to benefit this year.

“The previous speaker spoke about neglect, spoke about deprivation [however] they revoked callously, the Because We Care cash grant. Is that merciful? Is that caring? he questioned.

“You have neglected people, the young people of this country [and] have deprived young people of this country,” he stressed in his rebuttals, reminding the August house the grant has now increased to $50,000 per child.

Additionally, the government has poured investments to advance infrastructure development in areas that were historically neglected, including construction of roads and bridges.

To illustrate his argument, the young parliamentarian said extensive works have been undertaken to repair 95 bridges in Buxton on the East Coast of Demerara with local residents employed as contractors.

Additional infrastructure works have been rolled out in communities like Melanie, Victoria, Paradise Vigilance and other communities on the East Coast corridor.

“And you are on public record telling Guyanese that we cannot eat bridges and roads. Now, go and tell your base that and hear what they will tell you ….

The government MP sought to remind Guyanese of the coalition’s promise to ensure all Guyanese contribute to society meaningfully, but recalled their actions that were proven otherwise.

In fact, the opposition’s ‘merciless’ policies left thousands of families and youths without jobs, particularly those in the sugar and bauxite industries and even in Amerindian communities.

According to him, this deprived many young people of opportunities to secure their future, contradicting the opposition’s claim of people-centred development.

In light of their track record, the young parliamentarian called upon Guyanese, particularly young people, to analyze the track records of both parties and make their independent evaluation.

“When they come to you, ask them what they have done for you,” he urged, underscoring the government’s track record of delivering on its promises of creating a better life for all Guyanese.

