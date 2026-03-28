Govt intensifies flood response

– ministers engage communities

Following excessive rainfall across Guyana, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, moved swiftly into communities across Regions Three and Four on Saturday including Bagotstown, South Ruimveldt and North Ruimveldt, to engage residents and assess the situation.

The minister, alongside Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, conducted on-the-ground inspections, examined drainage challenges, and ensured that critical systems were activated to bring relief to affected communities.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, alongside Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill

During a walkthrough in South Georgetown, Minister Edghill highlighted that while heavy rainfall continues to test the country’s drainage capacity, government interventions are already making a noticeable difference in vulnerable areas.

“This street, if rain fell three weeks ago, it would be flooded today… I am happy that this intervention has held up. People could get in and out,” he noted.

He pointed to ongoing works such as elevated roadways, improved drainage, and concrete infrastructure, which have contributed to reduced flooding in several communities that previously experienced rapid water accumulation.

“It’s not 100 per cent, but the drainage is much improved,” the minister added, while underscoring the importance of accelerating pumping operations and ensuring sluices function efficiently, especially during high tide.

Meanwhile, Minister Manickchand further explained that teams from Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) have started to monitor conditions and ensure systems are working as intended.

While some areas continue to experience significant flooding due to the volume of rainfall and Guyana’s low-lying geography, several upgraded communities have remained accessible, with residents able to move about and carry on with their daily activities.