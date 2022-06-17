Gov’t intensifies part-time employment programme

– 1,000 additional jobs for Region Six

The Government is intensifying its efforts to create employment in various parts of the country, Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo today assured hundreds of new beneficiaries of the government’s part-time jobs initiative in Region Six.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo addressing beneficiaries of the government’s part-time jobs initiative during a meeting at Liverpool, Region Six

Speaking at a meeting at Liverpool, the Vice President said this initiative is also part of the PPP/C Administration’s plan to supplement household income in light of the rising cost of living, particularly in the region, which was severely affected by the APNU+AFC’s closure of the sugar industry.

This unconscionable move resulted in over 7,000 sugar workers being placed on the breadline.

This government, the VP noted, inherited a significant deficit of over 70,000 jobs across the country, when it assumed office in August 2020, owing to the heavy taxation policies imposed on Guyanese by the former government.

As this administration strategically works on a master plan aimed at shifting the momentum in the region, creating more opportunities, the part-time jobs can be used as a stepping stone for recipients.

Through the initiative, persons can work for 10 days per month in the respective government agencies and ministries and earn up to $40,000.

“We’re going to be hiring about 4, 000 part- time employees in this region that will put $116 million a month back into Region Six. That will have a big impact not only on the people who are working, but also on business and everything else in this region because $160 million per month will be pumped back into the regional economy and this is crucial until we get our plans rolling,” the VP told the gathering.

However, only one person per household is allowed to register for the jobs, which the VP said is to ensure a wide cross section benefits.

He reiterated that the only qualification for the programme is to be Guyanese and called on citizens to reject the opposition criticisms of the initiative.

The Vice President continues to urge the beneficiaries to capitalise on the scholarships programme, which is being offered through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL). This is in keeping with the government’s manifesto promise of providing 20,000 online scholarships.

This number has since been increased, as the government is looking to have as many persons from across the country registered, Dr. Jagdeo noted.

Thus far, some 10,000 persons are beneficiaries of the part-time jobs. The VP has been travelling across the country to launch the initiative and meet with residents to address their concerns.

