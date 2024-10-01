Govt invests $716M to improve 126 roads across Georgetown

The government has invested $716 million in the repair and upgrade of 126 roads throughout South Georgetown, significantly enhancing infrastructure in the Capital City.

These upgrades span a total of 33.6 kilometres and form part of the PPP/C government’s broader commitment to improving road networks nationwide.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, during a recent site inspection in Roxanne Burnham Gardens, highlighted the major improvements executed in several key communities.

These areas include Alexander Village, East and West Ruimveldt, East and West La Penitence, Charlestown, Kitty, Lodge, and Campbellville.

Additionally, roads in Central Georgetown, Roxanne Burnham, and Shirley Field Ridley have been upgraded, while an assessment of North East La Penitence has been completed, with plans to commence work soon.

Minister Edghill emphasised the government’s continued commitment and effort towards the rapid infrastructural development, stating that “every community across the length and breadth of Guyana will benefit from improved infrastructure through the PPP/C government.”

These road upgrades are part of an aggressive infrastructural development agenda aimed at upscaling the country’s road networks to ensure greater connectivity, accessibility, and ease of transportation.

In the 2024 budget, the government allocated $221.4 billion to the Ministry of Public Works for infrastructure development, with $204.1 billion dedicated to roads and bridges.

In the first half of 2024 alone, $9.5 billion was invested in road construction and upgrades across all ten regions of the country.

