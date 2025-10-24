Gov’t invites EIOs for eco-tourism projects

-In Regions 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9

The government is inviting local and international developers to submit proposals for new eco-lodge and resort projects in Regions Two, Three, Four, Seven, Eight and Nine, as part of a broader strategy to unleash Guyana’s tourism potential.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, this initiative will offer attractive incentives, including fiscal incentives, for community-driven investments that will create jobs and expand economic opportunities for residents.

These areas have been identified as suitable for investment: Mashabo (Region Two), Vreed-en-hoop Waterfront and Leguan (Region Three), Stabroek Waterfront (Region Four), Bartica, Sakaika and Kumerau in Region Seven, Kamana and Orinduik in Region Eight and finally, Lethem in Region Nine.

Interested developers have until December 31, 2025, to submit their proposals addressed to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, at 229 South Road, Lacytown, Georgetown.

Below are the requirements that must be followed when submitting the EIOs:

As outlined in its 2025 Manifesto, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration has vowed to harness Guyana’s unmatched natural beauty and transform the nation into the Caribbean’s premier tourism destination.

“Tourism is one of the world’s fastest-growing industries, and Guyana offers massive potential with our rainforests, rivers, and rich cultural heritage,” President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali had stated at a recent ceremony.