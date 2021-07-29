Govt liaising with partners to source COVID-19 vaccines for children

The Ministry of Health has been in discussions with several of its partners to procure COVID-19 vaccines for children over the age of 12, who may be eligible to take any of the vaccines with emergency use authorisation.

Minister Dr. Frank Anthony, MP, made this disclosure during Thursday’s COVID-19 update.

“We have been working with a number of partners to get vaccines that would be appropriate for children. Of the vaccines that have gone through clinical trials, there were only two right now that was given an emergency use authorisation for children and that is Pfizer and Moderna.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr Frank Anthony

“They have recently received approval for children 12 to 18 years. In some countries it [Pfizer] has been used for this population, so, we are in negotiations to see whether or not we will get those vaccines… When we get those vaccines, we want to offer it to the children population.”

Nearly three weeks ago, the Health Minister revealed that over 1,500 children had contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the year. At that time, four children were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal.

Dr. Anthony said on Wednesday the last child was transferred from the ICU to a less critical ward.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 12 years and get a COVID-19 vaccination to help protect against the disease.