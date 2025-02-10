Gov’t looking to build municipal airports in Berbice, Lethem

The government is considering establishing municipal airports in Berbice and Lethem, similar to the Eugene F. Correia International Airport along the East Coast Demerara.

The proposed airstrips would meet the growing demands of the business community while boosting interconnectivity with the other regions.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali emphasised the importance of a municipal airport in Berbice to support the region’s developing economic ecosystem.

The head of state was at the time speaking on the Energy Perspectives Podcast, where he explained that these investments aim to address an ‘enormous’ infrastructure gap.

He pointed to several major developments unfolding in the region, including the construction of the Palmyra Multi-purpose Stadium and the new four-lane Berbice River Bridge, as well as the establishment of the Berbice Deep Water Port.

“We have plans of bringing the second gas development to Berbice, Region Six. That is going to be massive. That will have a number of off-takers, maybe a huge industrial zone. We will have massive investments. We’ll have power plants. So that will create a whole ecosystem by itself,” he explained.

Guyana and Suriname are also working to forge greater connections through the construction of a bridge across the Corentyne River.

The Guyanese leader reminded the viewers of the government’s plan to better link Guyana with neighbouring Brazil through several paved road projects.

“We have to develop another municipal airport in Lethem because there is tremendous potential there,” he added.

Turning his attention to Linden, President Ali said the government is investing in making the mining town a service hub for mining, forestry and bauxite.

According to him, these are exciting times for Guyana as every region has scores of infrastructural projects underway to boost economic expansion, connectivity and agricultural yield.

