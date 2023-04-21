Gov’t making significant investments in Linden’s housing development

Close to $4 billion has been earmarked for infrastructure development in the mining town of Linden, Region Ten, as part of the government’s national housing programme.

The infrastructure works will include the development of road networks, bridges, culverts, electricity, water networks, installation of street lights as well as the clearing of lands in new areas such as Amelia’s Ward and Wisroc.

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) Sherwyn Greaves made the disclosure, during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Friday.

Greaves highlighted the significant investments made in the housing sector in Region Ten since the PPP/C Government assumed office in August 2020.

The CEO said in 2021 alone, the government allocated a budget of $2.3 billion for infrastructure development in Linden, while $4.2 billion was spent the following year.

“In 2023 we have already earmarked $3.8 billion, but that will be increased when we start working on this new location [ Plantation York],” he explained.

Greaves noted that these investments are noteworthy when compared to the investments made in the region between 2015 and 2020.

“In fact, when I looked at the statistics, the highest money spent in 2019 was approximately $600 million,” he said.

Noteworthy, is the over 400 house lots that were distributed to residents of Linden, as part of the housing ministry’s house lots distribution exercise.

With the infrastructure in place, the allottees are able to identify their house lots to commence the construction of their new homes.

“During the new week, at least 50 to 60 persons, we will be giving them access to their house lots in Amelia’s Ward,” Greaves said.

The CEO also mentioned the issue of squatting, particularly in the Amelia’s Ward area, which continues to be a challenge. Currently, there are over 900 squatters residing in that area.

“It has been difficult for us to actually start handing over house lots to persons who would have been allocated, but we have made some great strides. We have met with those squatters, we have engaged with them and some will be allocated some of these new lots,” he noted.

Greaves also mentioned the spin-offs resulting from these developments in the region, including job creation.

He noted that most of the contractors responsible for carrying out the work are based in the region, and those that are not, are required to hire individuals from within the area.

“So, in job creation, definitely, and better living conditions for the people in Region Ten. Those are basically the spin-offs that come from our efforts,” he reiterated.

Greaves stated that the CHPA is dedicated to implementing its programmes and initiatives in all locations where it has a housing scheme, in keeping with the government’s policy of creating wholesome communities.

