Gov’t moves to turn human rights promises into everyday service

As part of its efforts to strengthen respect for human rights and improve public services, the government has introduced a range of measures aimed at protecting and supporting citizens. These include tougher penalties for inciting racial hostility, policies to promote equal pay for equal work, and expanded shelters and assistance for victims of domestic and gender‑based violence.

Speaking at the opening of the Human Rights and Anti‑Corruption Expo at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) in Liliendaal on Tuesday, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips said these steps are intended to reduce harm, support vulnerable groups, and create a more predictable and just system of public administration.

He noted that service quality remains a recurring concern for citizens, shaping their trust in public institutions and their overall perception of the state.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips at the opening of the Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Expo

To address these concerns, the government has committed to introducing and enforcing anti‑discrimination legislation, including provisions related to sexual orientation, and strengthening training for security forces through mandatory modules on human rights and integrity.

“These reforms are meant to reduce frustration, improve predictability, and promote responsible conduct from those who serve the public. The approach is straightforward: people deserve clear information, reasonable timelines, and respectful treatment,” the prime minister stated.

He added that “Guyana continues to build systems that support fairness, transparency, and accountability. The government has worked to modernise procurement practices, strengthen constitutional bodies, expand digital government services, and increase opportunities for public participation in governance.“

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira emphasised that legislation alone is not enough; without a genuine culture of ethics and integrity, meaningful progress remains difficult.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira

She said Guyana understands the challenges in defending human rights and combating corruption, but steady progress is being made.

The government has therefore outlined steps to improve interactions between citizens and public services. These include introducing mandatory service standards across ministries and agencies, and publishing advisories that provide clarity on procedures, documentation, processing times, and fees.

There are also plans to strengthen the national call and message centre, further develop the AskGov platform, and implement mandatory customer service training for frontline public officers.

Meanwhile, the expo will showcase booths from over 40 government and civil society bodies and will end on December 10.

Booth on display at the Human Rights and Anti Corruption Expo











