Gov’t on the ground year-round – Dr Jagdeo dismisses ‘elections gimmick’ claims

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has rejected claims that the government’s aggressive outreaches are nothing more than election gimmicks, arguing that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration has maintained a consistent presence in communities nationwide.

Dr Jagdeo who also holds the cap of the PPP’s general secretary, reminded that since 2020, even during the heigh of the COVID-19 pandemic, government officials including President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali actively reached out to citizens.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the Cabinet held a two-day government outreach in Region Two

Only recently, President Ali conducted a two-day outreach in the Berbice County, drawing massive crowds on both days. Some 1,000 personal issues were brought forward, with more than half of those being resolved within 24 hours.

Speaking on this particular engagement, Dr Jagdeo noted that these outreaches have been more community based, shifting away from large-scale infrastructural complaints to matters such as land disputes, drainage issues and individualised issues.

“This isn’t dysfunction,” he said in response to critics during a news conference at Freedom House on Thursday. “It is a sign of a government that is prepared to listen to the people…because we care. Even when we cannot solve the problems, we listen.”

President Ali leading a team on a massive outreach across Region Six in July of 2021

He contrasted this approach with that of the opposition, particularly the APNU+AFC coalition, who have only showed up during campaign season.

“The key thing is that we’re the only ones who’ve been doing this consistently…in 2020…in the middle of COVID, we were on the ground… 2021, we were on the ground, 2022, we were on the ground, 2023, 2024 and 2025. Which political party has done this or any individual in those years?” he questioned.

The general secretary further criticised media narratives that portray public listening tours as signs of inefficiency, arguing that perspective is elitist and disconnected from the realities of development on the ground.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo leading a team of ministers on an outreach in 2022

“We don’t mind spending our time [on the ground] rather than sitting down and sipping coffee in Georgetown and pontificating about development. That’s not how development works,” the vice president underscored.

Dr Jagdeo also pointed out that while in opposition, PPP leaders held over 80 community meetings within the first year, something he says was unmatched by the then-government.

Beginning Friday (March 18), President Ali will be engaging indigenous communities in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo, ensuring Guyanese in even the most remote villages, are engaged. Over the last few weeks, the head of state has been meeting with residents of Region Three and Six.

