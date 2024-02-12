Govt open bids for $4.1B in sea, river defence works

In a proactive move to protect coastal and riverfront communities from the dangers of flooding and erosion, the government, through the Ministry of Public Works, has announced bids for crucial works on sea and river defence structures across six regions.

The project, which is divided into 28 lots will see crucial construction and upgrades to riprap and timber revetment structures in areas such as Leguan Island, East Bank Essequibo, and along the Corentyne coast.

This is according to an invitation for bids (IFB) recently published in the local news, which detailed over $4.1 billion in works.

In Region Two, an estimated $409.8 million is allocated for the construction of riprap sea defences at Cullen, Abram Zuil, and Aurora, and river defences at La Resource/Maria’s Delight, along the Essequibo coast.

A total of $368.4 million is estimated for the construction of riprap sea defence at Bendorff, Maria’s Pleasure, and between Good Success and San Souci on Wakenaam Island, Region Three.

Meanwhile, several villages on the island of Leguan, namely Uniform, Cane Garden, Okum/Retrieve, and Phoenix will see the construction of riprap sea and river defences, at a combined cost of $433.2 million.

Similar works are slated for areas along the West Coast of Demerara at Uitvlugt/Stewartville, Anna Catherina/Edinburg, and DeKinderen. These are expected to cost $600.1 million.

An estimated $411.1 million is allocated for the construction of riprap river defences a Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara, and Chapman’s Grove, East Coast Demerara.

Additionally, riprap sea defences will be constructed at Buxton, and between Bygeval and Belvedere. For these works, some $602.9 million is estimated.

In Region Five, West Coast Berbice, these structures will also be constructed between Belladrum and Washington, and upgraded in Mahaicony between Fairfield and Manila, with an estimated $414.1 million.

The sum of $152.3 million is estimated to construct timber revetment along the Mahaicony River dam, and the Abary River Dam in Region Five, while $435.5 million is estimated to be spent at Grant 1651, and Numbers 61 and 59 Villages along the Corentyne for the construction of riprap sea and river defences.

Springlands, in Corriverton, as well as Line Path, Corentyne, and Wismar Market front in Region Ten, will see similar works, at an estimated cost of $298.3 million.

The relevant bidding documents were made available on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at the ministry’s Kingston office. Bids can be purchased from 09:00 hours to 16:30 hours, Mondays to Thursdays, and Fridays from 09:00 hours to 15:00 hours.

In the 2024 budget, approximately $6.9 billion has been allocated for the reinforcement of sea and river defence structures.

