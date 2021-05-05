Gov’t partnering with private groups to provide easy access to COVID-19 vaccines -Dr Mahadeo

Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo, says the Government is committed to ensuring that the adult population is fully immunised, during the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Dr. Mahadeo made this statement during an outreach to several vaccination sites in the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region Three) on Wednesday.

Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo

He said the Government will do everything necessary to make vaccines accessible to the people.

“There are places that people find difficulty to come out to so, the Ministry has taken on the score, in collaboration with the RDC and in collaboration with the local entities, whether it be a mandir, a masjid a church, or on the NDC councillors, the NDC Chairman, the Regional Councillors and the MPs in the Region to mobilise in the community, to educate people in the community and to get them to come and get vaccinated. So, not only we are asking to come to get vaccinated, we also go to them,” he said.

25 year old, Mr. Imran Khan receiving his first COVID-19 vaccine at Ocean View Masjid

Since the launch of the campaign, the Ministry has been partnering with several faith-based and non-governmental organisations, along with the private sector to take the vaccines to the people.

Dr Mahadeo said some 15 vaccination sites were set up in communities across the Region to facilitate the programme. This exercise is ongoing countrywide.

DPI spoke with several persons at the sites, who lauded the Government’s efforts to provide the vaccines free of cost.

Mr. Roopdewan Shiwratan commended the Government’s efforts to ensure each eligible person is vaccinated.

Registering for the COVID-19 vaccine at Ocean View Hindu Temple

Meanwhile, 18-year-old, Ms. Latchmie Ramnarine said, “it’s an excellent job they did because a lot of persons sometimes cannot afford certain things during this pandemic so it was a wise decision they made.”

To date, the response to COVID-19 vaccination campaign has been positive with more than 148,000 persons inoculated with their first dose of the vaccine.

Below is a list of fixed vaccination sites.

REGION # VACCINATION SITES Barima/Waini (Region One) Mabaruma Regional Hospital, Port Kaituma District Hospital, Matthews Ridge Hospital, Waramuri Health Centre, Manawarin Health Centre, Kumaka District Hospital, Kwebanna Health Centre Pomeroon/ Supenaam (Region Two) Suddie Regional Hospital, Charity Hospital, Anna Regina Health Centre, Supenaam Health Centre, Huis T’ Dieren Health Centre, Queenstown Health Centre, Oscar Joseph Hospital Essequibo Islands/ West Demerara (Region Three) Parika Health Centre, Goed Intent Health Centre, Versailles Health Centre, Den Amstel Health Centre, West Demerara Hospital Demerara/ Mahaica (Region Four) Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC ), Enmore Polyclinic, Diamond Diagnostic Centre, Vaccination Centre (Brickdam), Unity Health Centre, Clonbrook Health Centre, Herstelling Health Centre, Melanie Health Centre, BV Health Centre, Lusignan Health Centre, Eccles Health Centre, Soesdyke Health Centre, Private Hospitals: Davis Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Woodlands Hospital Mahaica/ Berbice (Region Five) Fort Wellington District Hospital, Bushlot Health Centre, Mahaicony Health Centre, High Dam Health Centre, Rosignol Health Centre East Berbice/ Corentyne (Region Six) New Amsterdam Hospital, Skeldon Hospital, No. 47 Village Health Centre, Port Mourant Health Centre, Bothers Health Centre Cuyuni/ Mazaruni (Region Seven) Bartica Health Centre Potaro/ Siparuni (Region Eight) Mahdia Hospital, Kato (Rovering Team) Upper Takutu/ Upper Essequibo (region Nine) Lethem Hospital, Annai Health Centre, Aishalton Hospital, Sandcreek Health Centre Upper Demerara/ Berbice (Region Ten) Linden Hospital, Kwakwani Health Centre, One Mile Health Centre, Amelia’s Ward Health Centre