Gov’t, partners deliver toys to Region 8 children

The government is dedicated to young people and for the Christmas season, it is ensuring all the children, even those in the hinterland get toys to brighten the holidays.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, M.P., has been on a mission over the past three days to deliver toys to some of the most remote villages in Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight).

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP, hands over a toy to this child

Minister Sukhai travelled hours by air and hundreds of miles on an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV), passing through rainforest, creeks, swamps and across slippery mountains in the North Pakaraima Mountains, just to brighten the faces of the little ones.

Equally eager as the Minister were the children of Kaibarupai, Kanapang, Kurukubaru, Kamana, Sand Hill, Itabac, Waipa, Paramakatoi, Mountain Foot, Chiung Mouth, Monkey Mountain and Arisawa.

This little girl poses with her doll

All of their faces were decorated with smiles, some even dancing with glee, having received their toy from Minister Sukhai and Councillor of the Regional Democratic Council, Rajkumar Singh, who also represented Gold Target Export, one of the private sector entities that partnered with the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs to provide the children with toys.

These happy children having fun with the toys

The Minister expressed how happy she was to deliver presents to the hinterland children.

“We want to make sure they are happy for Christmas. My other colleagues are out giving to the children in other regions. We are doing this with the Private Sector. The RDC is also collaborating with the Private Sector to make this possible.”

RDC Councillor, Rajkumar Singh presents this Sand Hill youth a toy

The Amerindian Affairs Minister has already taken the joy of Christmas to children in other villages in Region Eight, while a few days ago, toys were delivered to the anxious children in many villages in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Over the coming days, Minister Sukhai will be travelling out to other hinterland villages across the country, to ensure children are smiling for the Christmas.